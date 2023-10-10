AUSL Modena – Retirement time for Dr. Pantoli, reference point for Mirandola Pediatrics for 33 years

Dedication, passion, competence and professionalism: since 1990, the year in which she entered service in the then USL 15 of Mirandola, to date Dr. Pantoli has represented a solid and recognizable point of reference, both for children and their families and for the colleagues with whom he worked side by side and who were able to appreciate his professional and human qualities. The scrupulousness in clinical assessments and the attention towards the patient have been sources of example and stimulus for the young generations of pediatricians who have supported her and who today take over the baton, carrying forward the services and activities of the Mirandola Paediatrics.

“If I think about my career, these 33 years – underlines Dr. Pantoli –I don’t look back, but forward: I am proud to retire knowing that there are valid young colleagues who represent the future of Pediatrics in Mirandola”.

“Francesca Pantoli’s professional skills are indisputable, but her human and relational skills are irreplaceable – is the thought of Doctor Torcetta, on behalf of the entire department –. We will miss his human side, as well as his skills”.

Greetings and thanks from the management of the USL company of Modena and the district and hospital management of Mirandola to Dr. Pantoli, for the great work done, the constant commitment and the always balanced and competent presence.

