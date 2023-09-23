Home » AUSL Modena – The Sorbara Community House turns ten years old: celebrations together with citizens with guided tours, workshops for children, the health walk and meetings
Health

AUSL Modena – The Sorbara Community House turns ten years old: celebrations together with citizens with guided tours, workshops for children, the health walk and meetings

by admin
AUSL Modena – The Sorbara Community House turns ten years old: celebrations together with citizens with guided tours, workshops for children, the health walk and meetings

Afterwards, from 10.30am to 1pm various activities will take place simultaneously. Firstly, the whole morning will be possible visit the Community House accompanied by health professionals who will explain the various services offered by the structure: there will be, among others, the community nurses, general practitioners, paediatricians, mental health center workers. It will be possible to meet the obstetricians and gynecologists of the Consulting room to ask for information and discuss with the paediatricians Community Paediatricstogether with the nurses, will be available to parents for information and doubts about vaccinations at all pediatric ages, underlining in particular the importance of vaccination against the Papilloma Virus (HPV).

In the Tornacanale room, in front of the entrance to the Community House, there will be an information point to explain the activities of the memory gyms, a project already present in the Castelfranco District and which will see the opening of a new gym in Bomporto in 2024. Memory gyms are places intended for the elderly, managed by volunteers with the supervision of ASL professionals, with the aim of stimulating cognitive activities to prevent dementia-related diseases and socializing with other people.

See also  alert from the Ministry of Health

You may also like

Figlie di San Camillo Nursing Home Introduces New...

Children’s health: One in four children shows psychological...

María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy...

(Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander...

Protect Your Liver: Say No to Harmful Foods

Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses...

Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome: A Comprehensive Infographic

LIVE F1 Japan, Ferrari challenges Verstappen for pole,...

Piazza Saffi Transformed into an Open-Air Gym: Sportlì...

The “Active Kids School for inclusive Emilia-Romagna” project...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy