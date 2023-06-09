Authorization to appoint a substitute pharmacist from a pharmacy office

X
Appointment of pharmacy office substitute
requirements
—
Documentation to present
Maximum term
6 mesos
Form of presentation
The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].
Competent body for processing
Government of the Balearic Islands
contact
Responsible Service or Section
Pharmaceutical Ordering Service
Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394
Observations
Appoint a pharmacist responsible for the pharmacy who assumes the professional functions of the titular pharmacist, in the regulatory cases.