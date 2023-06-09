Home » Authorization to appoint a substitute pharmacist from a pharmacy office
Authorization to appoint a substitute pharmacist from a pharmacy office

Authorization to appoint a substitute pharmacist from a pharmacy office

Appointment of pharmacy office substitute

requirements

Documentation to present

Maximum term

6 mesos

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

Government of the Balearic Islands

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

([email protected])

Observations

Appoint a pharmacist responsible for the pharmacy who assumes the professional functions of the titular pharmacist, in the regulatory cases.

