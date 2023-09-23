Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses into more than 6 pieces pending trichina results in the cutting room

X Application Requirements
Be the owner of slaughterhouses or cutting rooms
Documentation to present
Maximum term
3 mesos
Form of presentation
The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.
Competent body for processing
General Directorate of Public Health
contact
Responsible Service or Section
Food Safety Service
Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302
(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)
X Claims Requirements
Having requested authorization
Documentation to present
Maximum term
The indicated in the written request for submission of allegations.
Form of presentation
The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.
Competent body for processing
General Directorate of Public Health
contact
Responsible Service or Section
Food Safety Service
Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302
(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)