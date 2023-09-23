Home » Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses into more than 6 pieces pending trichina results in the cutting room
Health

Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses into more than 6 pieces pending trichina results in the cutting room

by admin

X Application Requirements

Be the owner of slaughterhouses or cutting rooms

Documentation to present

Maximum term

3 mesos

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)

X Claims Requirements

Having requested authorization

Documentation to present

Maximum term

The indicated in the written request for submission of allegations.

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)

See also  Walnuts, the best in Italy are here: and they are even better for your health Why you should always look for these

You may also like

Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome: A Comprehensive Infographic

LIVE F1 Japan, Ferrari challenges Verstappen for pole,...

Piazza Saffi Transformed into an Open-Air Gym: Sportlì...

The “Active Kids School for inclusive Emilia-Romagna” project...

The Impact of Robotics in Medicine: Revolutionizing Diagnosis,...

Covid, in the USA the swab is ordered...

The Gluten-Free Piadina: A Tasty and Healthy Twist...

A RARE Disney 100th Anniversary Experience Is Happening...

The Importance of Disconnecting: Techniques and Escapes to...

Narcolepsy, the information campaign to recognize the symptoms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy