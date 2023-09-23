Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses into more than 6 pieces pending trichina results in the cutting room

X Application Requirements

Be the owner of slaughterhouses or cutting rooms

Documentation to present

Maximum term

3 mesos

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)

X Claims Requirements

Having requested authorization

Documentation to present

Maximum term

The indicated in the written request for submission of allegations.

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

