The average additional contribution rate was calculated after evaluating the forecast of the estimator group for the development of income and expenditure of the statutory health insurance (GKV). For the year 2016, the estimators assume total income of 206.2 billion euros. This is compared with the expected expenditure of the health insurance funds of 220.6 billion euros. The financial reserves of the health insurance companies, currently amounting to a good 15 billion euros, are not included in this calculation and are therefore partly available for leeway when determining your individual additional contribution rate.

The average additional contribution rate is an important indicator for the budget planning and individual contribution rate decisions of the health insurance companies, which are pending in the coming weeks. At the same time, it contributes to transparency for the members of the GKV: In the event of the first-time collection or increase of an additional contribution, the health insurance companies are legally obliged to inform their members in advance in a separate letter of the existing special right of termination as well as the amount of the average additional contribution rate and the overview of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds on the additional contribution rates of all health insurance companies. Health insurance companies whose individual additional contribution rate exceeds the average additional contribution rate must expressly point out the possibility of switching to a cheaper health insurance company.