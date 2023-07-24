Home » Baby Admitted with Severe Burns in Pinar del Río: Social Media Appeal for Help Results in Medicine and Support
A baby admitted to a pediatric hospital in Pinar del Río is receiving the necessary medical treatment after a request for help was shared on social media. The news was confirmed by Norge Ernesto Díaz Blak, a Cuban dancer and choreographer known as Noly Blak, who is dedicated to assisting people in need.

According to a Facebook post by Manuel Jesús Candano Rodríguez, the internet user who made the plea for help, the baby required Collagenase, silver sulfadiazine, and other healing materials for his recovery. The child, whose name and parents’ identities have not been disclosed, has more than 50 burns on his body and is currently bandaged and blistered. Although his condition is stable, it is still considered delicate.

Despite some individuals providing Santyl ointment for the baby, additional donations of healing materials or silver sulfadiazine are being requested. Contact telephone numbers have been provided for those willing to contribute: 59785601 for Menor Tatto Domínguez and 52048827 for Manuel Jesús Candano Rodríguez.

The incident highlights the severe drug shortage in Cuba, leading citizens to create management groups on social media to address healthcare needs. Just months ago, the same internet user who sought help for the baby girl shared a request for dressing material and nitrofurazone for another burn victim in the province. Allegedly, the girl’s burn was caused by negligence from her caregivers.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of social media networks in rallying support for those in need. The compassion and generosity of individuals are making a difference in improving healthcare access for vulnerable individuals, despite the challenging circumstances faced by the Cuban healthcare system.

