Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix the saves issue according to Larian Studios

Through the official website, Larian Studios also indicates some strategies to follow in case you are having problems with the rescue system Of Baldur’s Gate 3.

For example, in some cases Bitdefender prevented the game from creating files and folders, causing errors when loading. In these cases, including the game executables and the local AppData folder of Larian Studios in the trusted apps and directories sections of BitDefender solves the problem.

Also Windows Defender caused problems (usually file system errors); in this case you can create an exception for the game in Start, Settings, Updates and Security, Windows Security, Virus and threat protection, Virus and threat protection settings, Add or remove exclusions.

It is then said that in the patch 6 Avast and AVG caused various save problems by blocking the game’s access to the Documents folder (one person told Larian that the problem was the launcher for Avast and adding LariLauncher.exe to the trusted applications list fixed the problem; a ‘other reported that AVG has quarantined the launcher). This problem seems to have decreased since patch 7, with the change of saving profiles in the local AppData folder.

Baldur’s Gate 3: list of actions to perform

Baldur’s Gate 3

If the problem is not antivirus related, Running suggests opting for the following methods:

Go to C:User\AppDataLocalLarian StudiosBaldur’s Gate 3LevelCache and delete the Steam contents, right click on the game, Properties, Installed files, press the button “Verify integrity of game files” GOG , select the game, settings icon, Manage installation and “Check/Repair” Exit client (Steam or Galaxy for GOG) and boot directly from “SteamAppscommonBaldurs Gate 3bin” running as administrator bg3.exe for Vulkan or bg3_dx11.exe Disable Steam cloud support globally or just for the game by right clicking, Properties and General, under the Steam Cloud sub-item Try searching for C:User\AppDataLocalLarian Studios and rename the Baldur’s Gate 3 subfolder (this will prompt the game to recreate the saves by downloading the ones from the cloud, if you have the cloud active); if by starting the game you can now create a new game and load it you have solved everything, if instead you still have the same problem delete the Baldur’s Gate 3 subfolder that has just been created and rename the previous one back to “Baldur’s Gate 3”

We also remind you that the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch has just arrived.

