Home » Bari in the B playoff final, Benedetti stops Sudtirol’s race. Esposito on the pitch 68′
Health

Bari in the B playoff final, Benedetti stops Sudtirol’s race. Esposito on the pitch 68′

by admin
Bari in the B playoff final, Benedetti stops Sudtirol’s race. Esposito on the pitch 68′

Bari reaches the final of the Serie B playoffs. The formation of Michael Mignani manages to impact the 1-0 immediately in the first leg at the Druso in Bolzano by overcoming Sudtirol with the same score, just enough for the red and white to have in the double confrontation by virtue of the better position in the standings. Incredible match, with moments of very high tension and with Bari playing a whole time in ten for the direct red of James Ricci but in the end he manages to win thanks to Leonardo Benedetti’s beautiful conclusion in the 70th minutetwo minutes after the exit of Sebastiano Esposito, titular party, for Michal Folorunsho. Bari is now waiting for the winner of the match between Parma and Cagliari to figure out who to fight for promotion to Serie A.

See also  If you eat these things you will get reflux - here's what to avoid

You may also like

Cancer, blood test identifies 50 different types: experimentation...

Caponata alla Stabiese: the recipe

Road test and review of the new Renault...

Too much nickel in foods, the risks for...

If you feel tired during the day five...

less carbs and more fat and protein at...

Collision between 3 trains In India: 200 dead...

Migraines: why attacks are more frequent around the...

Benedetti blows up San Nicola: Bari in the...

Elderflower Pancakes Recipe: Prepare dessert

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy