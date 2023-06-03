Bari in the B playoff final, Benedetti stops Sudtirol’s race. Esposito on the pitch 68′

Bari reaches the final of the Serie B playoffs. The formation of Michael Mignani manages to impact the 1-0 immediately in the first leg at the Druso in Bolzano by overcoming Sudtirol with the same score, just enough for the red and white to have in the double confrontation by virtue of the better position in the standings. Incredible match, with moments of very high tension and with Bari playing a whole time in ten for the direct red of James Ricci but in the end he manages to win thanks to Leonardo Benedetti’s beautiful conclusion in the 70th minutetwo minutes after the exit of Sebastiano Esposito, titular party, for Michal Folorunsho. Bari is now waiting for the winner of the match between Parma and Cagliari to figure out who to fight for promotion to Serie A.