Biontech plans anti-cancer vaccines for tens of thousands of patients by 2030

Biontech boss Ugur Sahin gave insights into the status of cancer therapy in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”. He expects that his first tailor-made mRNA-based vaccines against cancer could be approved before 2030.

This is how the new cancer therapy works

“We plan to have study data for various other therapeutic approaches available between 2025 and 2029, which, if positive, can lead to approval,” says Sahin. Fully individualized vaccines are planned: “We receive a blood and tumor sample from the patient and after four weeks we provide the individualized vaccine. And ideally not just for 100, but for tens of thousands of patients a year.”

In October, the company presented the first clinical study results (44 participants) of the combination of mRNA-based cancer vaccine and CAR T-cell therapy (name: BNT211). In almost all patients the tumors stopped growing and in almost two thirds they even shrank. “This approach has the potential to force the immune system with an army of specialized fighters to specifically find and destroy the tumor,” says Sahin.

Another therapeutic approach is being tested

Another therapeutic approach is ADCS, the combination of antibody therapy and precise chemotherapy. This can be used to shrink tumors very quickly. Sahin: “If the tumor is smaller, you can start with immunotherapy and treat the remaining cancer cells. The strategy of the future is a combination therapy of these different approaches.”

Standard chemotherapy could be replaced. “I am confident that within the next few years, more and more ADCS will be used as targeted chemo instead of the classic for many cancer indications.” At the same time, Sahin criticized lengthy processes for the approval of therapies and medications: “Medicines should get to patients much more quickly, that they need,” says Sahin. “We have too long waiting times at various points and complicated processes. Therefore, process optimization is required, from the start of development, the various phases of clinical testing to the final approval.”

Access to studies is crucial for extending lives: “Access to cancer drug studies should be improved for patients because this can prolong their lives. Some gain many years this way.

