Home Health Birth control pills and to prevent hiv for free, Aifa does not decide
Health

Birth control pills and to prevent hiv for free, Aifa does not decide

by admin
Birth control pills and to prevent hiv for free, Aifa does not decide

Aifa has postponed the decision on free Prep, i.e. on the distribution paid for by the state for drugs used to prevent hiv infection. The decision was awaited by associations that deal with AIDS and HIV but also by those that protect LGBT+ rights. But there is also another question, which has been open for some time now, which does not find a definition at the Medicines Agency, that of the free contraceptive pill for the under 25s. It has been talked about for some time…

See also  Microsoft officially launches Xbox Game Pass Family Friend Program with up to 5 people sharing subscriptions | XFastest News

You may also like

Mancini: ‘Italy-England is always a special match’

Brain research: TV makes you stupid, fat and...

China, mRNA Covid-19 vaccine approved / Tested on...

Sneezing, burning eyes, difficulty breathing, rash, nausea or...

Juventus, the top 11 of all time according...

Vaccination reduces post-Covid risk by 40 percent –...

Artificial intelligence predicts genetics of brain tumors in...

Breast cancer, with all hormonal contraceptives slightly increase...

“Obesity paradox”: Being overweight does not protect against...

Unesco, for 2023 Rome nominates Italian cuisine as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy