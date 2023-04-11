The nationwide average price for a scoop of ice cream last year was

1,46 Euro

. The rule here is that ice cream is much more expensive in big cities and 2 euros per scoop is not uncommon, sometimes even 2.50 euros and more are due.

Anyone who asks for a scoop of ice cream at the ice cream parlor around the corner for the first time in 2023 will often experience a price shock. A surcharge of 20 to 40 cents compared to the previous year is not uncommon. You have to reckon with 4 euros and more for two scoops of ice cream in a cone.

So with a family of four, it comes quickly

between 12 and 16 euros

for a round of ice cream together!

The manufacturers point to the steadily rising costs of milk and sugar – the most important raw materials in ice cream production – as well as high surcharges for binding agents. Added to this are the constantly rising energy costs and the increasing switch to sustainable packaging.

So licks the world: other countries, other ice cream customs

More than 2 euros for a scoop of ice cream? If you are upset about this, you should take a look at other countries. But not only the prices, also the eating habits differ.

– ITALY: In the stronghold of ice cream enjoyment, it all depends on where exactly you buy your “gelato” – at tourist attractions in Rome, for example, you have to dig much deeper into your pocket than in residential areas. In Italy balls are not usually ordered, but in sizes and in “gusti”, i.e. flavors. The price is usually based on the size of the sundae or the waffle. Incidentally, in Rome ice cream is eaten all year round, even in winter.

– SCANDINAVIA: Although it rarely gets really hot here, even in summer, the Scandinavians are crazy about ice cream. In the north, however, this is an expensive pleasure. A scoop of ice cream can cost the equivalent of up to four euros. But you get a decent portion for that. Popular specialty: liquorice ice cream.

– ETHIOPIA: In Ethiopia fresh ice cream is still a comparatively new luxury, only higher earners and foreigners are among the customers.

– INDIA: One of the favorite pastimes in India’s capital, New Delhi, is to eat ice cream at the landmark India Gate. Orange water ice is already available from mobile retailers for the equivalent of a few cents.

– TURKEY: Specialty is the special “Kahramanmaras ice cream” made from sheep’s milk, sugar and salep powder obtained from orchid bulbs, which gives the ice cream a chewy consistency. It is sold out of metal barrels by colorfully dressed street vendors with long shovels.

– FRANCE: French ice cream prices are notorious among tourists. In the best Parisian ice cream parlors, the scoop sometimes costs more than four euros. Nevertheless, long queues form in front of the most renowned ice cream parlors when the weather is good. Away from the capital, things are a little cheaper, but here, too, German prices are usually outbid.

– CZECH REPUBLIC: In a traditional milk bar in the center of Prague, a scoop of ice cream is still comparatively cheap. The queue in front of the counter can quickly become long. In the supermarket, the “Russian ice cream” – a sandwich in the form of briquettes – remains popular. For some, this brings back memories of childhood under socialism.

– GREECE: While a ball in the center of Athens can sometimes be bought for less than 1 euro, tourists on popular islands such as Mykonos or Santorini sometimes have to pay more than 3 euros. In general, however, the Greeks and also the Cypriots do not like to eat ice cream balls. They prefer popsicles or cups, which you can get from the kiosk around the corner. There aren’t long queues in front of ice cream parlors.