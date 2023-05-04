Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 4 May 2023

Negative start for Enel and Leonardo after the release of quarterly results. Stocks in the oil sector are recovering. The Tokyo Stock Exchange remained closed

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the session with fractional markdownspending the ECB’s decisions on monetary policy: a new increase in interest rates is expected.

At 09.25 the FTSEMib lost 0.69% to 26,651 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was down by 0.7%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.76%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,89%).

I major US stock indexes they recorded fractional declines, after the Fed decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected by analysts. The Dow Jones fell 0.8% to 33,414 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.7% to 4,091 points. The Nasdaq was also in the red (-0.46% to 12,025 points).

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for holidays.

Il bitcoin it went back up to over 29,000 dollars (just under 26,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it remains below 190 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP consolidating at 4.15%.

L’euro it is back below 1.11 dollars.

In sharp decline Leonardo (-4,11% a 10,5 euro). The aerospace company has communicated its financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023, a period closed with increasing revenues and declining profitability. Furthermore, management confirmed the financial estimates for 2023, disclosed when preparing the 2022 financial statements.

Enel records a fractional drop of 0.41% to 6.074 euros. The electric giant has communicated the financial results of the 1st quarter of 2023, a period that has seen a drop in revenues and an improvement in profitability. Debt is also decreasing. Enel’s management has confirmed the financial targets for 2023.

Stocks in the oil sector are recoveringafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in June 2023) returned to 69 dollars a barrel.

Starting in red for Italian post (-0,78% a 9,212 euro). The company has communicated the economic and financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023, a period closed with revenues and profitability on the rise and exceeding the consensus of analysts.

At Euronext Growth Milan focus on RES, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The stock started the day with a 2.5% increase at 4.1 euros. The company’s shares were placed at 4 euros, with an initial capitalization of 42.8 million euros.



