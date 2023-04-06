Home Health Brain tumor in children, the first gene therapy to treat neuroblastoma comes from the Child Jesus
Brain tumor in children, the first gene therapy to treat neuroblastoma comes from the Child Jesus

It is the beginning of a new era in the oncological field and the merit is of a made in Italy research. Comes from
Baby Jesus
the first gene therapy in the world effective on neuroblastoma, the most frequent solid neoplasm in childhood. A study that could prove to be revolutionary and successful also for the treatment of other solid tumours. The new treatment, developed by the team of clinicians and researchers led by Franco Locatelli, head of the research area and clinical area of ​​Oncohaematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation of the Child Jesus, was tested on 27 children with neuroblastoma relapsed and resistant to conventional therapies. The response to treatment has exceeded 60% and the probability of surviving without disease has also significantly increased compared to the unfortunately short life expectancy in the absence of other treatments.

