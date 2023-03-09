To further reduce food waste, the European Commission presented a proposal to review the rules on expiry dates to experts in the Member States. As reported by Ansa, which has had the opportunity to view the proposal, Brussels would like to add the words ‘Often good beyond’ on the label with the aim of limiting waste as much as possible. The wording would be inserted next to ‘best before’.This decision would allow “a better understanding of the expiration date”, influencing “the decision-making process of consumers regarding whether to consume or eliminate a food”. The draft also reads: “Most consumers do not fully understand the distinction between ‘use by’ labels – as an indicator of safety – and ‘best before’ – as an indicator of quality”.

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW