Can you catch up on sleep? Researchers debunk myth

Who does not know it? The night is much too short, everyday life is determined by recurring tiredness. Many people sleep too little during the week and are not sufficiently rested when the alarm clock rings in the morning. Instead, some stay in bed longer at the weekend and try to make up for their sleep deficit.

Lack of sleep increases chance of cardiovascular disease

The idea of ​​catching up on sleep deprivation isn’t a bad idea in and of itself. After all, too little sleep not only makes you tired, but also increases the risk of numerous diseases, including cardiovascular diseases. A small new study shows that the risk of developing one cannot be reduced by sleeping at the weekend.

University Park researchers found that when sleep was restricted to five hours a night, cardiovascular parameters, including heart rate and blood pressure, worsened over the week. And: Trying to catch up on sleep at the weekend was not enough to normalize the values. They determined this by observing 15 healthy men. They were all between the ages of 20 and 35 and took part in the 11-day sleep study. As the researchers emphasize, the study makes it clear that young people increase their later risk of heart disease at an early age.

How much sleep is healthy?

The German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine (DGSM) warns against generalizing the optimal sleep duration. You should therefore not blindly cling to the often recommended seven hours. Instead, the experts recommend adjusting the length of sleep to your individual sleep needs.

As a result, most adults have an average sleep duration of around six to eight hours. Some late sleepers regularly need more sleep, while short sleepers can get by with significantly less sleep without getting sick. However, those who suffer from insomnia should monitor them closely and, if they last longer, go to the doctor.

Tips to help you sleep better

However, many sleep disorders can be significantly improved if you pay attention to your sleep hygiene. The best tips for a restful sleep:

Ensure a good sleeping environment (comfortable bed, good mattress). The temperature in the bedroom should be around 18 degrees. It should also be well darkened and protected from noise. Avoid alcohol and heavy food before bed. Likewise for stimulating drinks such as coffee. Make sure you get enough exercise and sport during the day. That makes you tired in the evening. A walk in the evening can also help to calm down. It is best to ban cell phones and tablets from the bedroom, as the blue light can disturb sleep. Preferably not even television. Establish a good sleep rhythm and ideally always go to bed and get up at the same time. Establish relaxation rituals before bed, such as reading or listening to music. Those who are under a lot of stress can also use relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation according to Jacobsen or meditation to find inner peace.

If the sleep disturbances last longer than three to four weeks, those affected should see a doctor. This clarifies whether the sleep disorder is more due to psychological causes such as stress, anxiety or depressive moods or whether physical illnesses are behind it.

