Cancer prevention and fight against inequities in care. These are the two main themes of World Cancer Day. In Italy there are about 3,600,000 people with a diagnosis of cancer. In percentage terms, this is 5.7% of the population. The median survival five years after diagnosis is 59.4% among men and 65% among women. Luckily survival rates continue to improve over time. In Italy survival values ​​are substantially in line with those of northern European countries and the United States.

What are the most common cancers and their survival rates?

The most “curable” are breast cancer which has a survival rate of 87.8% and prostate cancer at 91.1%. Cancer is the second cause of death in Italy, after cardiovascular disease and before Covid.

According to statistics, approximately one in 2 men and one in 3 women will fall ill with cancer during their lifetime. The most common tumors are those of the breast (14.6%) and colorectal (11.6%). In third place is lung cancer (10.9%) and prostate cancer (9.6%).

Cancer prevention: 4 out of 10 cancer cases could be prevented

Il 40% of all cancers can be prevented changing lifestyles. The five golden rules are:

healthy diet and moderate and regular physical activity to maintain an ideal weight; quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke; limit the consumption of alcohol; protect yourself from the sun’s rays; protect yourself from cancer-causing infections such as HPV.

Cancer prevention and reduction of inequities are the two themes of World Cancer Day