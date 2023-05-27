Cannes Film Festival 2023, the awards ceremony and the red carpet. DIRECT

ANSA: RUMBERS ABOUT BINOCHE ACTRESS, ACTOR OF WENDERS THEN CEYLAN AND KORE-EDA

A few hours from the palmarès of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with the verdict of the jury presided over by the Swedish Ruben Östlund, here are the latest rumors collected by ANSA. With Italy empty-handed, the Palme d’Or would be played between two works that are both powerful, The Zone of Interest by the English Jonathan Glazer, moreover based on the novel of the same name by Martin Amis, the great British writer who died during the Festival, the story of Auschwitz seen by its director who lives in a villa right there next to the wall of the horror camp, and the judicial yellow tense Anatomy of a Fall by the French Justine Triet with a mother who has to defend herself from the accusation of having killed her husband. The curiosity is that both films have the same leading actress, the German Sandra Huller, favorite until yesterday. La Palma for the actress would go instead, as it turns out, to Juliette Binoche de The Passion of Doudin Bouffant by the French-Vietnamese Tran Anh Hung, the one for the actor to the Japanese star of Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, Koji Yakusho. If Glazer and Triet compete for the Palme d’Or and the Grand Prix, the third most important prize, directing, could go to Dead leaves by Finnish Aki Kaurismaki. In the palmares, again according to the latest rumors, there would be awards for screenplay and jury Monster of the Japanese Kore-eda, Dried Herbs by Turkish Nuri Bilge Ceylan. It must be said that in Cannes (as indeed at the Venice Film Festival) the talents called know that they could have an award, but not which one, therefore the rumors are valid for probabilities but not certainties. The evening hosted by Chiara Mastroianni will be attended by among others Jane Fonda (who will deliver the Golden Palm), Roger Corman and Quentin Tarantino who will present the Grand Prix. The closing ceremony will mark the end of the 76th Cannes Film Festival and will be followed by the screening of the Pixar-Disney film Elemental by Peter Sohn at the Grand Théâtre Lumière