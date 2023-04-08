Home Health Caring for, fertilizing and mowing the lawn in spring | > – Guide
Caring for, fertilizing and mowing the lawn in spring

Caring for, fertilizing and mowing the lawn in spring

Status: 03/22/2023

Many want a lush green and strong lawn. It therefore needs care in the spring: for vigorous growth, the greenery must be fertilized, mowed, overseeded and freed of moss.

Bald spots, a brownish color and riddled with moss – after the winter, most lawns look pretty unsightly. The right time for mowing, fertilizing and sowing has come when the soil temperature is around ten degrees. Lawns do not grow at lower temperatures.

Mow and inspect the lawn

Lawn thatch – a mixture of mowing residue and moss – means that the lawn does not get enough air.

When the time comes, the first thing to do is to clear the lawn of any remaining leaves and branches. Then it can be mowed. To do this, set the lawn mower to the lowest level – the lawn should be as short as possible. This gives you a good overview of the condition of the lawn. The spots that are in the sun are mostly fine. In shady areas, on the other hand, the lawn is often covered in moss. Important: The blades of the lawn mower should be sharp so that the green is actually cut and not just torn off.

Remove moss for a healthy lawn

Smaller areas of moss can be removed with a hand scarifier or an iron rake. For larger areas, electric scarifiers are suitable, which can be rented out from hardware stores, for example. Scarifying removes moss and mulch and aerates the soil. This stimulates the growth of the lawn. The use of iron fertilizer against moss in the lawn is not recommended, this is not only toxic, but also only helps in the short term by etching the moss.

Spread lime on acidic soil

Next, it is important to check the soil pH. You can determine the value in a few minutes with a quick test from the hardware store. The pH should be between 5.5 and 6.5. Is the value lower and the If garden soil is therefore rather acidic, you can enrich it with a little lime and raise the pH value. This allows the lawn to absorb nutrients better. In sandy soil, the value can be slightly lower, while loamy soil tolerates a slightly higher pH value.

Re-sow the lawn in open spots

In places where beaten paths are indicated or the lawn has been thinned out, new seeds must be sown. Certified lawn seed is best suited for this. This can be recognized by the designation RSM, the so-called standard seed mixtures stand for good quality.

Fertilize with compost

Spread a thin layer of finely sieved compost over the lawn to improve soil activity. This natural fertilizer stimulates soil life while protecting the seeds from being eaten by birds. Simply spread the compost very thinly over the surface with the rake. If the lawn is to be particularly dense and green, a little fertilizer is also advisable. A is recommended for this Organic lawn fertilizers.

