Milk allergy is the most common food allergy in children and beyond, in Europe and in Italy. People with cow’s milk allergy develop antibodies against some of its proteins. In the most serious cases, even ingesting very small quantities of milk and derivatives can be enough to trigger an allergic reaction that can be fatal. The latest data indicate an increase in severe reactions and cases of anaphylactic shock across the continent. However, it is said that to avoid tragedies such as that of the allergic girl who died in Milan from an anaphylactic shock, it is not always necessary to eliminate any product that contains milk proteins from the diet, becauseAnd not all milk allergies are created equal and a precise diagnosis is essential in order not to subject patients to unnecessary food restrictions, especially when it comes to children: in fact, some patients tolerate milk proteins once cooked, for example in baked goods such as biscuits.

Increase in cases As he explains Antonella Murarohead of the Specialization Center for the study and treatment of food allergies and intolerances of the Veneto Region, «Also in Italy the cases of anaphylactic shock in people allergic to milk have increased compared to a decade ago: in children with less a year old registered a seven-fold increase compared to 2010, in children over four years of age there was a five-fold increase. The good news is that 70 percent of children tend to recover between the ages of five and seven; however, as age increases, the opportunities for contact with milk proteins also increase, so the danger of serious reactions increases».

Accurate diagnosis But be careful, never rely on DIY to find out if the limitations can be “loosen”: in other words, it is forbidden to venture into cooking milk to understand if the child tolerates it, the diagnostic procedure must be correct and as Muraro specifies ” It provides for the careful collection of clinical history and classic and molecular allergy tests (such as the prick and the RAST test, which evaluates the presence in the blood of the immunoglobulins typical of allergy sufferers, IgE, ed.). A recently arrived in the United States molecular test to further evaluate the type of allergy, because it has been observed that not tolerating linear ‘pieces’ of milk proteins, especially casein, is associated with more serious and persistent allergies over the years. In Italy the test is not yet available, so the diagnostic process continues with provocation tests, under medical supervision and in a protected environment, giving the child baked and/or less cooked products and/or dairy products at different dosages: in this way you can understand the patient’s reaction threshold and also assess whether he could be a candidate for allimmunotherapy, which in the case of milk allergy is very promising.” With therapy you try the desensitizationthat is, we try to «get used to» the immune system to tolerate milk proteins giving it in gradually increasing quantities, following very rigorous protocols and under medical supervision: again, do-it-yourself is very dangerous and can expose you to anaphylactic shock, it is forbidden to try it alone.