Cat: What positive effects velvet paws have on health

“You make me smile when I’m just about to cry,” Queen singer Freddie Mercury sang about his cat Delilah. Anyone who has a velvet paw at home will of course agree with the star that the little house tiger often puts a smile on their owner’s face, even if the day is really bad and you just want to start crying. Cat lovers should have always guessed anyway, which various studies confirm – the little tigers have a positive effect on human health.

Author Abigal Tucker has a simple explanation for why we love petting cats. At around four kilograms, they weigh as much as an infant. With their big cat eyes, snub nose and sweet cheeks, the animals fit perfectly into the children’s scheme. And maybe we like cats so much because they found us. Abigal Tucker describes cats as the only animal species that has domesticated itself.

Cats relax



However the cat came to humans, the little velvet paws can do more than please us with their cute nature. Even the mere presence of a cat calms us down. We forget about the world around us and with its help we feel less stressed. Maybe that’s why so many people love going to cat cafes and petting the balls of fur.

You can see what other positive effects cats have on people in the picture gallery!

