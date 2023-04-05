A new sports trainer awaits us, much less empathetic than a real trainer, but with the merit of never scolding us. Here you are the chair, democratic tool. Whether it comes from the dining room or the kitchen, it will be the companion of training sessions and it won’t cost us an extra euro: it’s part of the furniture. Here is a mini-guide of exercises to do at home to build and tone muscles proposed by Milan Taboada, massage therapist and trainer. The good news is that if you do these exercises for a month, you’ll notice a toned body after just two weeks.” Tempting isn’t it?

Chair exercises for arms — We start the session with an exercise to strengthen our triceps, the muscles at the back of the arms. “You sit on the edge of the chair, hands at each corner, elbows back. Then, she moves her feet forward to lift her buttocks off the chair and open her chest. He starts by bending his arms, leaving his elbows back, lowering the buttocks. Your back should touch the chair. Once the shoulder is at the elbow, go back up until the arms are straight”. This series, 12 to 15 movements depending on the level, must be repeated 3 times. The closer the feet are to the chair, the more it will be easy to perform; the goal is to be as far away from it as possible. See also requesting all employees to uninstall the app

Leg chair exercises — We continue the session with a targeted exercise on the lower part. Facing the chair, legs hip-width apart, rest your foot up to the heel on the seat, knee bent and pelvis back. Then push off on your flexed thigh to step up into the chair. The goal is to rely on the leg on the ground. A series from 8 a 12 leg thrusts repeated 3 times per leg.

Glute exercises — Followed by an exercise reserved for the glutes and the back muscles of the thigh. “On the ground, lying on your back, place the chair 50 centimeters from your buttocks. Put both heels on the edge and push your pelvis up. Then release your pelvis down, resuming the movement before hitting the ground.” A series from 15 a 20 movements to be repeated 4 times.