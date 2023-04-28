Home » Ciurria and Carlos Augusto sink La Spezia. Monza 8th, fear of relegation for Semplici | A league
Ciurria and Carlos Augusto sink La Spezia. Monza 8th, fear of relegation for Semplici | A league

Ciurria and Carlos Augusto sink La Spezia. Monza 8th, fear of relegation for Semplici | A league

Different ambitions but the same need: victory. Success that has come for the people of Brianza. The second advance of this 32nd day of Serie A, in fact, gave us Spezia-Monza, on stage at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, which finished 2-0 in favor of the guests, thanks to the goal scored by Ciurriaex of the day who grew up in the youth academy of La Spezia, and by Carlos Augusto’s late goal. The Ligurian team, after the draw in the derby against Sampdoria, therefore maintains a single point advantage over the relegation zone – 18th place occupied by Hellas Verona -. Only one success in the last 14 games – 6 draws and 7 defeats – for Semplici’s men. An increasingly dangerous ranking situation. On the other hand, Raffaele Palladino’s Monza continues its excellent period of form, as demonstrated by the last three wins against Inter at San Siro, against Fiorentina in a comeback and tonight in La Spezia. Monza reaches Bologna in 8th position, entering the left side of the rankings, bypassing Fiorentina, Turin and Udinese in one fell swoop. The unbeaten away game continues in the last 4 matches.

THE MATCH – Spezia starts strong, with a couple of excellent opportunities that have fallen on the feet of Shomurodov e Kovalenkowho fail to finalize the advantage net due to the responsiveness of By Gregory, fundamental in this match start. Surprisingly, it was Monza who capitalized on their first real chance, with a powerful finish from outside the area by Currie – ex of the day – which is bagged to the right of Dragowski after kissing the pole. The Brianzas continue to be dangerous with oak mota and a percussion in the area of Charles Augustus which does not have the desired effects.

At the start of the second half, the Ligurians tried to react but Palladino’s formation was able to defend well the advantage accumulated up to that moment. By Gregory check carefully the rare shots from outside the box by Semplici’s team, while they are Blame it e Goats to try to double for Monza. The Brianza full-back is still the protagonist on a couple of occasions, defending his 16.5 meters well. The clearest chance to equalize comes from a penalty of Espositofinished just to the side. sharpen it he is the man who creates the most dangers for Palladino’s rearguard, but never managing to hit the target. The entrance of Value you returns freshness to Monza which, thanks to some of his plays, is not fully exploited by Petagna – doubling only touched -, he goes back on top, taking back the ball of the game. Carlos Augusto, in the 93rd minute, then archives the match.

