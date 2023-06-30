Home » communication of students who have passed the training course for personnel in charge of the facilities of the swimming pools of tourist accommodation and collective use, and request for the issuance of the card
communication of students who have passed the training course for personnel in charge of the facilities of the swimming pools of tourist accommodation and collective use, and request for the issuance of the card

requirements

Taxes

This procedure has a fee. The subscription can be made through the Tax Agency of the Balearic Islands.

For the issuance of the swimming pool lifeguard card press here.

For the issuance of the pool maintenance card press here

For the management of each completed training course press here

– Payment method: online

Documentation to present

Models:

Maximum term

Not applicable

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

Competent body for processing

Environmental Health Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Environmental Health Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177304

([email protected])

Observations

If you opt for online processing, remember that you must attach the corresponding specific form shown above, duly filled in and signed.

