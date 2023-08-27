Confirmed Case of Dengue Virus in Piacenza Sparks Precautionary Measures

Confirmed Case of Dengue Virus in Piacenza: Precautionary Measures Taken in Via Boselli Area

UPDATE AT 18 – The Ausl of Piacenza has confirmed a case of the Dengue virus in the city. The confirmation came after investigations conducted by the health authorities. As a precautionary measure, the Via Boselli area will undergo disinfection procedures.

The infected individual is a woman in her early thirties, who is currently in isolation at home in good general condition. She started experiencing symptoms a few days after returning from a trip abroad to an endemic country.

The municipal administration has stated that this case does not necessarily mean that the virus is circulating among mosquitoes in Piacenza. However, operational protocols will be implemented, and extermination procedures will be carried out as planned. The mayor is expected to sign an updated order regarding these procedures.

What is the Dengue Virus?

The Municipality of Piacenza has issued cautionary guidelines for citizens regarding the Dengue virus. Signs indicating a suspected case of dengue fever have been placed in the Via Boselli area near the Bertolini and Rugby Lyons sports fields. Extraordinary mosquito disinfection interventions will be implemented within a 100-meter radius from the suspected case’s home.

Pending the outcome of health checks conducted by the Local Health Authority, adulticidal and larvicidal treatments will be carried out in public areas and drains. Door-to-door interventions will also be conducted in gardens and private outdoor areas.

Mayor Katia Tarasconi has signed an ordinance requiring residents to allow access to personnel appointed by the municipal administration and Europea Organization Nazionale Srl for effective disinfection and outbreak removal. The Local Police will assist in regulating traffic changes or limitations if necessary. The treatments will be interrupted if the case is not confirmed by laboratory analyses or if weather conditions are unfavorable.

Citizens are advised to keep doors and windows closed during disinfection, disable air exchange systems, and avoid outdoor activities in the affected area. Pets should be kept indoors, and outdoor objects should be protected. Vegetable crops must be covered before treatment, and fruit and vegetables should not be consumed for at least three days after thorough washing.

After treatment, children’s games and furniture exposed to the treatments should be washed with water and gloves. Citizens are also urged to avoid stagnant water formation and regularly disinfect drains and water collections.

For any inquiries, the Secretariat of the Environment Service can be contacted via email at segreteria.ambiente@comune.piacenza.it or massimo.sandoni@comune.piacenza.it.

