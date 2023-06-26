Cordon bleu with lentils | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the meat:

Cut deep pockets into the cutlets. Salt and pepper the meat inside and out. Fill each pocket with 1 slice of cheese and 0.5 slice of ham. Seal the opening with roulade needles or wooden skewers.

Put the flour, breadcrumbs and beaten eggs on a deep plate. Beat the eggs and add some whipped cream. Dip the filled meat slices first in flour, then in the egg mixture and finally in the breadcrumbs.

Heat the butter and olive oil in a pan. Fry the filled and breaded pieces of meat over a medium heat for about 8 minutes until golden brown.

Ingredients for the lentil vegetables:

Cook lentils in lightly salted boiling water for 15 minutes. They should be done but still slightly al dente. Drain the lentils well.

Clean zucchini and peppers and cut into small cubes. Peel the shallots and cut into fine slivers. Quarter the tomatoes, remove the stalk and core and dice the tomato flesh. Wash, dry and finely chop the parsley.

Heat the olive oil in a pan and sauté the shallots until colourless. Add the paprika and zucchini cubes and sauté as well. Add the broth and cook the vegetables until al dente. Add the lentils and tomatoes, mix well and heat through. Fold in the parsley and season with salt, pepper, chilli and a little lemon juice. Serve with the cordon bleu.

Further information

Cheese is one of the most versatile dairy products. How do the varieties differ and which ones are good for cooking? more

Sass – that’s how the north eats

This topic in the program:

Sass: This is how the north eats | 06/25/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

