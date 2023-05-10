Home » “Costs too much”. The alarm of the Piepoli Institute
"Costs too much". The alarm of the Piepoli Institute

“Costs too much”. The alarm of the Piepoli Institute

One in ten Italians would like to go to the psychologist, but is forced to give it up for economic reasons. This is the verdict of a survey conducted on a sample of the Italian population by the Piepoli Institute, on behalf of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop).

The good news is that, for 58% of those interviewed, the pandemic has changed people’s relationship with psychological problems: compared to a year ago, they are more inclined to ask for help (26%) and they talk about hardships with less shame (20%). In fact, almost one in five (17%) has already turned to an expert, with a percentage increasing by 25% in the younger population (18 – 35 years).

But this is still a small consolation: compared to 2022, 26% of the population (men and women equally) feel a decline in their mental well-being, while only 11% have improved.

There are many sources of stress accused: the economic condition, physical health, the high cost of living, or working status, the family-work organization and the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, more than 8 out of 10 Italians are asking for the introduction of a specialist in all schools in the country. Almost all (89%) agree in considering psychological assistance as a public right, to be made accessible to all, free of charge, through the National Health Service.

The president of the Cnop speaks: «No interventions? A burden for the whole country

«The survey confirms the socio-cultural change with respect to psychological problems. More and more people are asking for the same dignity of physical health, both in prevention and in treatment – comments the president of the Cnop, David Lazzari – But there is also a strong delay in guaranteeing public assistance. The human and economic costs of the lack of interventions are a great burden, which the whole country pays for”.

