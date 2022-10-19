news-txt”>

There are 41,712 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours, against 58,360 yesterday, according to the daily update of the Ministry of Health. The victims are 81, yesterday 113. The positivity rate is 17.9% (yesterday it was 17.7%). The molecular and antigenic swabs performed were 233,084, against 329,569 the previous day.

After the acceleration suffered in the last week, with a jump of 37%, the growth of Covid hospitalizations slows down: in the survey of 18 October carried out by sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network, a modest increase in hospitalized is observed equal to 1.9% . The increase, however, concerns only patients hospitalized in Covid ordinary wards and therefore less serious cases: in seven days the number of beds occupied rose by 2.7%. On the contrary, in intensive care the trend appears different, there is a decrease of 4 patients.