The Covid nasal spray seems to work. The passing of the first test by the vaccine now being tested against SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to optimism. They report it, in the magazine Nature Microbiology, scientists from the Freie Universität Berlin, the Max Delbruck Center and the Universitatsmedizin Berlin. The research team evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of a drug that is administered through the nose and prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2.