The Covid spray vaccine should block the virus in the nose. But the United States is also aiming for an even more ambitious goal: sprayed in the nose of those who are already infected should strengthen their immune response, prevent the transmission of the virus and reduce the burden of diseases. Akiko Iwasakiholder of a PhD at Yale University, is one of the founders of Xanadu Bio, a private company created last year to focus on the methods to be adopted to eradicate SARS-CoV-2 through the upper airways, that is precisely in the nose, to prevent it from spreading deeper into the lungs.