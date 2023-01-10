“Recent data from some countries are starting to indicate the growing presence of the recombinant variant XBB.1.5 (the so-called Kraken) which is already spreading rapidly in the USA. Cases of XBB.1.5 in our region are detected in small but growing and we are working to evaluate its potential impact”. This was stated by Hans Henri Kluge, regional director for Europe of the World Health Organization, in the first press conference of 2023 to take stock of the Covid-19. Kluge called on all countries to increase genomic surveillance of the virus to prevent the risk of new variants.

Reduced surveillance capacity for Covid

Over the past year, warned Klugen, “many countries in our region have significantly reduced their surveillance capacity for Covid-19. In the first 5 weeks of 2022, variant information on 1.2 million cases was sent to WHO as part of weekly surveillance data.However, that number fell to around 90,000 cases in the last 5 weeks of the year.We commend European countries that have maintained strong genomic surveillance, including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom United”. After three long years of a pandemic, he continued, “we cannot afford any more pressure on our healthcare systems. Such a threat could come from a new variant, anywhere and anytime, including here in Europe and Central Asia. Based on the lessons learned, we need to be able to anticipate, detect and respond in time. This applies not only to SARS-CoV-2, but to any emerging health threat.”

Wave China is not a threat

“Scientifically there is no imminent threat to Europe, because the variants circulating in China are the same ones circulating in Europe”. Hans Kluge, director of WHO Europe, underlined this at a press conference to take stock of the possible effects of the surge in infections in China and the new variant widespread in the United States. “From the information available to the World Health Organization, the variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus circulating in China – Kluge remarks – are those that have already been observed in Europe and elsewhere”.

From vaccines to masks indoors, the 5 measures to take

Continue to apply the 5 measures against the pandemic that have proved effective so far: “increasing the spread of the vaccine in the general population; administering additional doses of vaccine to priority groups; promoting the use of masks inside and on public transport; ventilating crowded, public spaces such as schools, bars and restaurants, open plan offices and public transport; provide early and appropriate therapies to patients at risk of serious disease”. Continued Hans Henri Kluge, regional director for Europe of the World Health Organization, in the first press conference of 2023 to take stock of Covid-19″. There are three ‘key’ words to follow “as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic to guarantee a healthier and safer future for all”, concluded Kluge: “Science, Surveillance, Responsibility”.