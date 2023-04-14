In a new study published in the pages of Advanced Science, researchers from the Houston Methodist’s Department of Nanomedicine showed a new technique to combat pancreatic cancerone of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers, by delivering immunotherapy with a microdevice directly into diseased tissue.

The scientists of Houston Methodist Research Institute they have in fact used an innovative implantable nanofluidic device called NDESdeveloped by them, for deliver low-dose CD40 monoclonal antibodies (mAb) directly on sitea promising immunotherapeutic agent.

The results, found in mouse models, were extremely promising, demonstrating a tumor reduction at a four times lower dose compared to traditional systemic immunotherapy treatment.

Dr. Corrine Ying Xuan Chua, co-author and assistant professor of nanomedicine at the Houston Methodist Academic Institute, said: “One of the most interesting discoveries was that even though the NDES device was only inserted into one of two tumors in the same animal model, we noticed its shrinkage even in its absence.”.

“This means that local treatment with immunotherapy has been capable of activating the immune response to also affect other tumors. In fact, one animal model remained tumor-free for 100 days of continuous observation.”she added enthusiastically.

“Our goal is to transform the way cancer is treated. We therefore consider this new device a viable approach to to reach pancreatic cancer in a minimally invasive but effective wayenabling targeted therapy using fewer drugs”explained Dr. Alessandro Grattoni, corresponding author and chair of the Department of Nanomedicine at HMRI.

The innovative NDES device consists of a stainless steel drug reservoir containing nanochannels, which create a specific membrane that allows for prolonged diffusion when the drug is released.

HMRI researchers are also investigating a similar nanofluidic delivery technology on the International Space Stationfor the controlled and long-term administration of drugs and stem cells for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Staying on the subject, in March 2022 we told you about another study, carried out by a multidisciplinary team from the University of Chicago, on the application of micro DNA devices to cure cancer.