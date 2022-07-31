Listen to the audio version of the article

Speed ​​through traffic, regardless of the danger and the rules of the highway code and common sense. Then, the impact with a car, a second one and ends its run on an embankment. It starts “cannon in a parking lot” and damages the parked cars, without a logical sense. Movie scenes? No, of ordinary madness that happen incredibly every day on the roads and can be found on YouTube by searching for “idiot driving + dash cam”.

And it is thanks to the dash cams, the dashboard cameras for the car, that everything that happens in front of the windshield can be filmed. And so in the event of accidents, the video will demonstrate the right and wrong: end of discussions, end of legal disputes, end of insurance scams.

In some countries they are mandatory but in any case buying one is recommended. Let’s try to understand how they work and what are the various types. First of all, these are devices that record video in loop when the vehicle is switched on, in the event of an impact, detected by sensors, the overwriting on the memory card is stopped and the video remains stored. There are various types and prices vary a lot: from less than 50 to over 280 euros. There are Wifi models, useful for connecting the device to a smartphone and managing functions and downloading files. The cheaper models do not have a display, some are integrated into a rearview mirror that replaces the stock one.

Two functions that are essential to have: GPS, in the video files the position is tagged and you have an extra weapon to demonstrate what happened, and the parking mode / sentinel which records any collisions and consequent “gifts” to the car when this is parked. To use this function, a constant connection to the car battery is essential and it is not enough to connect the device to a USB / cigarette lighter socket. It should be emphasized that functions like these would already be possible with the cameras, including the rear and side cameras, present on board the best-equipped cars but only a few houses, including first of all Tesla, use them as a dash cam.

Buying a dash cam is very simple. Help comes Amazon, where you can find models for all needs and budgets. Among the dash cams that can be found on the e-commerce giant, the Garmin Dash Cam 67W stands out. The latter is a compact yet feature-rich dash cam and is the current flagship in the manufacturer’s range. In addition to recording video, it has voice control, GPS and a number of safety systems. These include collision warnings for cars ahead and lane keeping. It also has a “Parking Guard” mode that monitors the vehicle when it is parked and turned off.