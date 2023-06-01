Depression: Dieter Schneider explains about the disease on the motorcycle

Dieter Schneider lost his son to suicide. The stroke of fate changed the life of the former Olympic fencer forever. Today he is committed to educating people about depression – mostly on his motorbike.

At first, maybe everything just feels a little more meaningless than usual, you just don’t feel like pursuing your hobbies or meeting your friends anymore. Then there are often sleepless nights, physical pain and a dejection that is second to none. And – if you don’t do anything about it – then at some point it will take away your zest for life. An inner emptiness that can be so expansive that there is hardly room for anything else.

Depression affects the lives of those affected in a variety of ways – often invisible, usually gradual and without much warning. And sometimes the disease leads to death.