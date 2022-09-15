Home Health Digital health, the “Pope John” among the most technological hospitals in the world
The Pope John XXIII of Bergamo is one of the hospitals in the world that stands out for its new technologies in the clinical pathways of diagnosis and treatment at the service of the patient.

This is established by the new Newsweek-Statista “World‘s Best Smart Hospitals” ranking, which selects the top 300 hospitals in 28 countries of the world equipped with digital technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and automation systems. Pope John XXIII is included in the list of 18 selected Italian hospitals. The rankings were published on Wednesday 14 September 2022 in the prestigious US magazine Newsweek.

