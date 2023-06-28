Do you consume a lot of sugar during the day? Be careful, you are risking these pathologies

Consuming a lot of sugar every day puts at risk not only our line but also our health and can cause various diseases.

Sugars are present in many foods and it is, therefore, easy to exceed the dose recommended by doctors. The consumption of sugars can cause various pathologies. Today we reveal to you what are the main diseases that have to do with the consumption of sugars.

As children we were told that sugars are needed for the brain. Today science has amply demonstrated that excessive consumption is not good for you neither to the physique nor to the brain cells. Unfortunately, many of us consume too much sugar every day.

Exceeding the maximum amount recommended by doctors – about 25 grams per day – is easier than you might imagine. Just think that most Italians do breakfast with cappuccino and brioche or with milk and biscuits or with rusks and jam. All foods that contain sugar in abundance.

And what about gods teaspoons of sugar that we add to the coffee to sweeten it or to the sugars present in fruit juices? To these we must also add the sugars naturally present in milk, yoghurt and fruit. And if you think that replacing white sugar with brown sugar is the solution, you are very wrong because it doesn’t change anything.

Sugars: here’s which pathologies they are related to

Consuming too much sugar is not good for anyone at any stage of life. Many mistakenly think that the only problem deriving from excessive and continuous consumption of this substance is being overweight or, at most, diabetes.

Nothing could be more wrong: sugars are also related to many other pathologies.

Acne

Sugar triggers an inflammatory reaction in the body which, in many cases, can lead to acne and skin rashes.

Tiredness

Contrary to what most people believe, consuming more sugar does not mean having more energy. Quite the opposite: too much sugar in the blood causes tirednessweakness and drowsiness.

High pressure

Not everyone knows it but sugars are also the basis of many cases of hypertension. High blood pressure should never be underestimated because it is a metabolic pathology that strains the heart and it can also lead to having heart attacks or stroke.

Weight gain

This is the most obvious consequence of excessive sugar consumption. If they are not disposed of through physical activity, they they all end up on the belly, hips and thighs. And being overweight is not just an aesthetic problem: it seriously compromises your health.

Bad mood

Another undesirable effect deriving from the consumption of sugars are i frequent mood swings. As soon as we eat sweets we feel euphoric but when blood glucose levels drop then we feel sad for no reason.

