Dogs diagnose Covid with smell in 90% of cases – Healthcare

Using dogs’ extraordinary sense of smell to diagnose Covid: in a study conducted in California on 1,558 students from 27 schools, some carefully trained dogs were able to recognize virus-positive boys in 90% of cases, just by ‘sniffing’ their ankles. The research was carried out by the state department of public health, the Kaiser Permanente group and the dog training association ‘Early Alert Canine’.
According to the report, this is an important tangible and scientifically confirmed confirmation of the various reports on the ability of dogs to recognize Covid. Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the research specifies that in tests the dogs correctly diagnosed 383 infected boys and missed 18. During the experiment, the boys were lined up standing meters away from each other and turned their backs to the dogs, in order to protect the privacy of those who were ‘diagnosed’ positive for Covid by dogs. The four-legged friends had been trained to sit quietly for a couple of minutes in front of the sick in cases where they smelled the Sars-Cov2 virus. So they did, behind the boys’ backs.

