Early Warning System for Food and Feed

The rapid alert system for food and feed in Europe (RASFF) allows notification, in real time, of direct and indirect risks to public health associated with food, feed and materials in contact with food and therefore to promptly adopt the appropriate safeguards.

In 2022, 4339 notifications were sent through the RASFF compared to 4588 notifications in 2021.

An analysis of the RASFF reports from 2022 shows that a high number of notifications concern the presence of pesticide residues (1011), followed by pathogenic microorganisms (786) and mycotoxins (495).

Concerning the microbiological hazards, Salmonellas have been mainly found in poultry, nuts and seeds, meat products and herbs and spices, while the Listeria monocytogenes mainly in meat preparations, dairy products and fishery products.

Consult the Report on the European alert system RASFF, data 2022

