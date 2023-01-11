The end of the Sudan virus Ebola epidemic in Uganda was declared today by the African country, less than 4 months after the confirmation of the first case in the central district of Mubende, on September 20, 2022. This was reported by the World Health Organization, recalling that what hit Uganda was the first epidemic of Sudan ebolavirus in a decade and the fifth ever for this type of Ebola.

The overall toll was 164 cases (142 confirmed and 22 probable), 55 dead and 87 recovered. The lethality rate, i.e. the ratio between deaths and infections, was 47%. More than 4,000 people who came into contact with confirmed cases were monitored for 21 days. The last patient was discharged on November 30, starting the 42-day countdown to declaring the official end of the epidemic.

The end of the epidemic

“Uganda quickly brought an end to the Ebola epidemic by stepping up key measures such as surveillance, tracing, prevention and control,” said the health minister, Jane Ruth Aceng Acero. “We have strengthened our efforts to implement a strong response in the 9 districts affected”, but “the ‘magic wand – he underlines – was our communities, who understood the importance of doing what is necessary to end the epidemic and they acted”.

Defeat the virus

He spoke on the subject Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general: “I congratulate Uganda on its robust and comprehensive response which led to today’s victory over Ebola.” And he added: “Uganda has shown that Ebola can be defeated when the whole system works together”, highlighting that “the lessons learned and the systems put in place against this epidemic will protect Ugandans and other populations in the years to come “.

For the regional director of WHO Africa, Matshidiso Guestthe latter “was one of the most challenging Ebola outbreaks in the last 5 years, but Uganda has stayed the course and continuously refined its response”.

The vaccines

Since the beginning of the epidemic, thanks to the collaboration between WHO and various partners – the Geneva agency points out – three vaccine candidates have been identified and over 5 thousand doses of these products have been sent to Uganda. “Although vaccine candidates have not been used during this outbreak, they remain the contribution of Uganda and our partners to the fight against Ebola – concludes Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Representative in Uganda – The next time Sudan ebolavirus hits , we will be able to reactivate the solid cooperation between developers, donors and health authorities and send the candidate vaccines“.