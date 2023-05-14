Elodie, ‘Catwoman’ with a loud voice: the streaming show from the Assago forum is an explosion of energy

Elodie’s people wear the T-shirt with the verse of her song Due presented at the Sanremo Festival: ‘Lacrime mie’ is written in red on the front, ‘Lacrime tue’ on the back. The concert that saw her as protagonist on Friday 12 May at the Assago Forum, sold out, (the first Amazon Music Live produced in Italy which also went live streaming, in over 240 countries), is a party, a musical, a great show, an explosion of energy…