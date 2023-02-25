Home Health Eriksson leaves, ‘I have health problems, no more commitments’
Health

Eriksson leaves, ‘I have health problems, no more commitments’

by admin
Eriksson leaves, ‘I have health problems, no more commitments’

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – Sven-Goran Eriksson is leaving, at least for the moment, the world of football, where he has won a lot, just think of the UEFA Cup with Gothenburg and the Cup Winners’ Cup and the Scudetto with Lazio. He announced it himself, with a note released on the website of the Swedish club with which he collaborates, Karlstad, explaining that health reasons prompted him to make this decision. “I’ve decided. Due to health problems I have to limit my public duties, at least for the moment,” explains Eriksson. Thank you friends and football insiders for all your support and please respect my decision and my privacy.” In addition to Lazio, in Italy Eriksson, who is 75 years old, has coached Roma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. He was also the first foreign manager in the history of the England national team. (HANDLE).

See also  Sony PlayStation announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios to develop 3A mobile game masterpiece | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

Maurizio Costanzo, Banfi: “He was gallant, he must...

The probable formations of Milan-Atalanta: Pioli finds Maignan...

Moscow massing ships in the Black Sea. Kiev:...

Vitamin D no longer refundable?

From Fiorello to Venier, from Meloni to Sangiuliano:...

Japan earthquake, shock measuring 6.1 on the Richter...

Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1 – Sport

Milan-Atalanta, the probable formations – Sky Sport

“Paralyzed” by the condemnation of Russia, the economic...

Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi at the funeral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy