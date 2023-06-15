Home » Errekappa Euroterapici Spa/Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3369/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4589/2023 Errekappa Euroterapici Spa v Puglia Region, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Local Health Authority Puglia, Bari Polyclinic University Hospital, IRCCS De Bellis, Bari John Paul II Cancer Institute and against Uber Ros Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 115.2 Kb)

Deed of incorporation at the Lazio Regional Administrative Court (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Appeal (PDF 0.76 Mb)

Instance (PDF 282.3 Kb)

