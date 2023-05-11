“Everyone loved it”

IPA The e-prescription becomes definitive: the announcement comes from the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who explains that the measure is contained in the Simplifications decree approved by the Council of Ministers. Schillaci underlines that “we have made the electronic prescription structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors”.

“We felt it was right to end the experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phones”, he explained the Minister of Health.

“Prescription valid for one year for the chronically ill” For chronic patients, the dematerialized prescription will be valid for a year and will allow them to stock up on medicines for 30 days of therapy, always on the basis of the doctor’s indications, explained Orazio Schillaci. “A chronically ill person periodically needs to take the same drug – added the minister – thanks to this rule, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency, have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs.

Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often affected by more than one chronic disease, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification of this measure is evident not only for people but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened to the benefit of patient care”.

