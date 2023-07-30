Expert sees ceramic dentures 3D printers on the rise

Although this process will not completely overtake the currently used CNC milling technology, it will be used increasingly and as a supplement. “Because there are advantages, such as the reduced thickness of the 3D-printed objects,” he said.

The next leap away from milling and towards 3D printing is undoubtedly imminent: “3D printing in the plastics sector is already being used in practice, now we are working on 3D printing with ceramics”. Although this is still only possible in the laboratory, in the future 3D printing will also be used on patients in normal dental practices, predicted Schwindling.

Before that, however, there are very specific challenges to be solved: “Topics such as the right strength or the appearance must be clarified with further scientific studies.” There is also the question of efficiency, which is also related to technical developments: “More complex objects made of ceramics can still take up to a week in the 3D printing process at the moment.”

In any case, it is above all the “medical implications” that speak strongly in favor of 3D printing: “We can use it to work thinner with ceramics and, in the case of acute angles inside the tooth crowns, even more precisely, and also not as much material as with milling lost.” In addition, one has “greater geometric freedom” and can also “print hollow bodies,” says Schwindling.

In any case, crowns or bridges are currently often and primarily “milled out of a block of material”, which is why “a lot of material is wasted”. This is a problem, especially with ceramics: “Ceramics are valuable and thus the idea of ​​sustainability is not sufficiently taken into account .”

Together with other scientists from Cologne and Heidelberg, he looked at another important aspect in a recently published study: “We asked ourselves the question of how to properly clean the ceramic objects from the 3D printer,” Schwindling noted.

For example, the cleaning step between 3D printing and firing of the dentures is essential: “Even the smallest damage has a negative effect on durability.” The study finally found that “a combination of ultrasonic bath and airbrush spray gun” is best suited for this step.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

