Like Ayrton. Max Verstappen joins the legendary Senna, 41 successes, on the circuit that bears the name of Gilles Villeneuve. “I never expected to get to these numbers, it’s also number 100 for the team.” In fact: Red Bull in round numbers, not by everyone, indeed only four other teams in history have succeeded (Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams). And also success number 8 out of 8 for the blues, of which 6 are in the name of Max. More than him only Hamilton, Schuma…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook