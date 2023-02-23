Home Health F1 test bahrain: questions and answers on the session at the start
The engines start. From tomorrow to Saturday, 23-25 ​​February, the single-seaters will be back on track to tackle the first round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: the first session of pre-season tests. The venue is the runway of Sakhirin Bahrain, the same circuit where the World Championship will start on Sunday 5 March. Let’s see what to expect from this test session, the only one scheduled before the start of the season, what weight to give to the results and what we need to know about the activity that the teams will carry out on the track, from the eagerly awaited Ferrari at the Red Bull sample.

