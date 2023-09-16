Facme Urges Ministry of Health to Speed Up Renewal of Medical Training Programs

The Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (Facme) has raised concerns over the slow pace of updating training programs for medical specialties by the Ministry of Health. With representatives from 46 scientific-medical societies in attendance, the federation denounced the lack of modifications in the training program for Family and Community Medicine, which has remained unchanged for decades. Facme believes that the publication of the new training plans for Family and Emergency Medicine should be released earlier than the ministry’s stipulated deadline of September 2024. The draft Royal Decree on Emergency and Emergency Medicine warns that the publication of updated training for Family and Emergency residents could be delayed by up to a year, a timeframe that Facme does not support. Facme President Javier García Alegría emphasizes the need to agree on the training plans for both the Family Medicine and Emergency departments and states that the delay in updating the Family Medicine program should not be significant. The federation highlights that 70 percent of specialties have not had their training programs updated in over 15 years.

Facme believes that training program updates should be published as soon as possible to ensure that all professionals are trained with the latest scientific advances. The federation sees the current situation as an ethical dilemma as medical societies want professionals to be trained with the latest advancements, while the ministry is not updating training programs quickly enough. Facme emphasizes the importance of reaching an agreement that benefits both professionals and patients. The federation also values professional self-demand and the commitment of professionals to society.

Facme also criticizes the ministry for the slow progress in updating Specific Training Areas (ACE) and Accreditation Diplomas. Despite a year passing since the publication of the Royal Decree on specialties and eight years since the Accreditation Diplomas, the requests regarding these areas have not been started or have had limited progress. Facme suggests that this situation reflects limited information, difficulty and complexity in making requests, and a lack of necessary alignment among organizations involved.

It is important to note that the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists, although it may contain statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals. Any health-related queries should be consulted with a healthcare professional.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

