Falling asleep better: These tips will help you get some rest in the evening

Do you struggle to sleep night after night or don’t you close your eyes until dawn? Then you are not alone: ​​According to the DAK health report, every tenth employee suffers from problems falling asleep and sleeping through the night.

The health report is a few years old, but the problem is likely to be still relevant: According to the DAK, the number of employed people in Germany (between 35 and 65 years) who suffer from massive sleep disorders was over 65 percent between 2010 and 2017 gone up. Based on this, one could assume that there are now even more people affected. Persistent problems sleeping through the night is also known as insomnia, which means the inability to fall asleep or stay asleep within a short period of time. According to the DAK, every tenth employee (more women than men) is affected by the particularly severe sleep disorder. But where does this problem come from?

Sleepless nights: Possible causes



Not only our psyche, but also our bodily functions have a great influence on the sleep rhythm. For this reason, many people cannot fall asleep or stay asleep if they have eaten or (alcohol) drunk a lot beforehand. Some people are also sensitive to caffeine: increased consumption of coffee, black tea or cola is followed by sleepless nights. Accordingly, these causes can be eliminated quite easily.

The same applies to lack of exercise: if you don’t move enough in everyday life, this can also have a negative effect on your sleep. The inner restlessness can be triggered by poor blood circulation in the body, slack or tense muscles and stiff joints. The good news is, you don’t have to do cardio or strength training to get tired. A walk before bed can already help.

However, the most common reasons for massive insomnia are psychological problems (depression or anxiety disorders) and stress. The triggers for this can be of a professional or private nature and are much more difficult to combat than the reasons already mentioned. Nevertheless, you should leave no stone unturned to find the root of the problem – and to find a solution to it. The following tips might help.

Sleep tips: this might help



In principle, a restful sleeping climate is essential for anyone who suffers from insomnia. Classic advice such as regular airing, fixed routines, calming home remedies (such as milk with honey), meditative exercises and not using electronic devices of any kind in bed – such as smartphones, tablets and televisions – can contribute to this. In addition, the following five tips should encourage you to fall asleep:

So-called weighted blankets are significantly heavier than normal duvets: their additional weight can calm anxiety and stress patients. But they are also said to help with sleep disorders – the so-called deep pressure makes the Therapiedecke like a cozy hug, so that serotonin production is stimulated and the body finds inner peace. Do you know white noise? This is a tone when, for example, you are listening to the radio and want to change the station. The noise is intended to stimulate your senses and provide the necessary relaxation – so that you can enjoy a restful sleep. This Sleep Aid for Adults even contains different sounds like rain sounds, ocean waves or birdsong. Or you can use one light metronome to fall asleep: it projects a blue light on the ceiling that you have to focus on. If it expands, breathe in – if it contracts, breathe out again. Controlled breathing is designed to help you get tired and fall asleep faster. The device switches off automatically after eight or 20 minutes. Melatonin is a sleep hormone that controls our day-night rhythm: Normally its level rises when it gets dark outside – and falls again when the sun rises. This is also the reason why so many people are particularly tired in winter. And why there are dietary supplements like Hypnozan are intended to stimulate natural melatonin production to counteract lack of sleep. The scent of lavender is also said to have a calming effect on our body. According to the manufacturer, it provides the necessary relaxation and reduces stress when you distribute the scent on your pillow. The Lavendel-Spray is made in Germany and consists of high-quality lavender water with 100 percent pure lavender oil.

