First aid: saving lives – Doc Caro explains cardiac compressions (video)

Watch the video: Chest compression massage: Doc Caro explains three things first responders need to know to save lives.

“Imagine a person collapses unconscious in front of you.

Cardiac arrest, ventricular fibrillation!

There’s nothing worse than doing nothing right now!

What can you do? A cardiac compression massage:

In the event of cardiac arrest, the heart no longer delivers oxygen to the organs. And we need that, otherwise we will die.

There are only 3 things you need to remember as a first responder: CHECK, CALL, PUSH!

First, CHECK that the person is conscious and if not, that they are still breathing.

So speak to her loudly – “Hello!!!” – and check her breathing.

Feel the chest and feel whether it rises and falls,

and at the same time you would notice an expulsion of breath with your cheek.

The second step is CALL: NOW dial 112.

Describe your emergency briefly, concisely and precisely.

But most of all, just stay on the phone.

And thirdly comes the most important thing: PRESS!

And to do this you take the line between the two nipples.

Cross your hands on top of each other and use the heels of your hands to press your chest down to a depth of about 5-6 centimeters.

You press at 120 beats per minute, twice per second. And you can remember this song well.

You pump all the time, continuously without a break. And that’s tiring, I know.

Please not too quickly. The heart must have time to fill and eject blood.

Don’t be afraid of breaking a rib.

Ideally, the emergency services arrive within 10 minutes.

And all of you, including children, have your hands in it. And you have the power.

Each and every one of you can save a life!

Because every second counts!” More

