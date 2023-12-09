33
Brand name: Flavors of the sea
Name: Anchovy sauce 100 ml
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: December 8, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Flavors of the Sea – Anchovy sauce 100 ml
(216.4 Kb)
