Brand name: Flavors of the sea

Name: Anchovy sauce 100 ml

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: December 8, 2023

Documentation

Recall model Flavors of the Sea – Anchovy sauce 100 ml

08-12-2023 – PDF

(216.4 Kb)

