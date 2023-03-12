The winner of will be announced tonight The Voice Kids, the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici on Rai 1, which rewards the most beautiful Italian voices of boys and girls, boys and girls between 7 and 14 years of age. And who knows, it might not be a Sicilian voice that wins the final. In fact, many competitors from Sicily who have shown great talent and passed the preliminary rounds. 7-year-old Mia Arnone comes from Castrofilippo, in the province of Agrigento, and is part of Loredana Bertè’s team. She conquered the jury by singing Bye bye by the Palermitan duo The Lista Representative. Mia loves animals and when she grows up she would like to be a vet. 14-year-old Ilary Alaimo comes from Montedoro, in the province of Caltanissetta, and with the song I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston, spun all four judges listening to The Voice Kids contestants from behind, unable to see them. It was Ilary who decided to entrust her career to Gigi D’Alessio. In the team of the Neapolitan singer-songwriter also Marta Maria La Rosa, 12 years old, from Comiso, in the province of Ragusa, who convinced the jury with her interpretation of the song Emotions by Lucio Battisti. On the other hand, Rosario Caci, aged 9, from Gela, who is passionate about neo-melodic music, reached the final in Clementino’s team. He moved the jury with his interpretation of Hug me tighter by Andrea Sannino. The first to turn around was Clementino, then Gigi D’Alessio and finally the Ricchi e Poveri. The “coaches” will have a team made up of three competitors each. At the end of the twelve performances each “coach” will choose which competitor to sing again and, after this last round of performances, the studio audience will decide the first winner of The Voice Kids. Super guest of the evening Mr. Rain, who came in third place at the last Sanremo Festival, who will perform at the opening of the program accompanied by the twelve young competitors remaining in the race.